a year ago
Gabon electoral commission count shows Bongo winner: sources
#World News
August 31, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Gabon electoral commission count shows Bongo winner: sources

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba votes during the presidential election in Libreville, Gabon, August 27, 2016.Gerauds Wilfried Obangome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - A Gabon electoral commission count on Wednesday put Gabon president Ali Bongo as winner with 49.85 percent of the vote compared with rival Jean Ping's 48.16 percent, two sources inside the commission and a spokeswoman for Ping said on Wednesday.

But Ping's camp demanded a recount in the province of Haut Ogooue, which had a reported 99.98 percent turnout, a spokeswoman said.

The European Union, meanwhile, in a statement on Wednesday called for Gabon to publish "detailed results" for every polling station and urged all actors to help keep the peace.

Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Additional reporting by Matthew Bigg in Accra; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Tim Cocks and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
