A still image from video of Gabon's President Ali Bongo visiting the national assembly a day after demonstrators opposed to his re-election set fire to the parliament building in Libreville, Gabon, September 2, 2016. GABON 24 TV/Handout via Reuters

KINSHASA Gabon's justice minister, Seraphin Moundounga, resigned on Monday in protest over the re-election of President Ali Bongo, which has triggered accusations of fraud and streets riots that have killed at least six people.

"Having noticed that the government was not responding to concerns about the need for peace and for the consolidation of democracy, I decided to...step down from my functions as a member of government," Moundounga told Radio France Internationale.

