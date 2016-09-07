PARIS Gabon's re-elected President Ali Bongo said he would be a leader for all Gabonese people and that it was for the Constitutional Court to decide whether there should be a recount of last week's disputed vote result.
The European Union has questioned the validity of the result which saw Bongo win by a wafer-thin margin and France has said a recount would be wise.
Asked in a pre-recorded interview broadcast on Wednesday whether he would permit a recount, Bongo told France's RTL radio: "What people should be asking me to do is apply the law. I cannot violate the law. As far as a recount is concerned ... that's done at the level of the Constitutional Court."
(Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
