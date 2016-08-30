Gabon opposition leader Ping says he has won presidential election

ACCRA (Reuters) - Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping said on Tuesday that election results his team has collated from almost all of the country's regions show he has defeated President Ali Bongo, whose family has been in power for nearly 50 years.

Gabon's interior minister was to announce official results from Saturday's election on Tuesday evening. The government has warned that anyone who announces results before the electoral commission has done so is breaking the law, and it has accused Ping of trying to destabilize the country.