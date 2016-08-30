FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Gabon opposition leader Ping says he has won presidential election
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 11:23 PM / a year ago

Gabon opposition leader Ping says he has won presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping said on Tuesday that election results his team has collated from almost all of the country's regions show he has defeated President Ali Bongo, whose family has been in power for nearly 50 years.

Gabon's interior minister was to announce official results from Saturday's election on Tuesday evening. The government has warned that anyone who announces results before the electoral commission has done so is breaking the law, and it has accused Ping of trying to destabilize the country.

Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Tim Cocks and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
