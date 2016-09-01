FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon opposition leader Ping says Bongo should recognize defeat: BFM TV
#World News
September 1, 2016 / 5:21 PM / a year ago

Gabon opposition leader Ping says Bongo should recognize defeat: BFM TV

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba addresses the media at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016.Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping said on Thursday the only solution to break the crisis in the country was for President Ali Bongo to step down and accept defeat in the disputed presidential election.

"The only solution is that Bongo recognises defeat, because he was beaten," Ping told France's BFM TV.

When asked whether he would contest the results through the constitutional court Ping said it was pointless.

"The constitutional court, like Gabon's electoral commission, is a tool of the governing authority. They do what they are told to do," he said.

Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Ingrid Melander

