Gabon opposition leader Ping rejects court ruling upholding Bongo poll win

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping on Saturday rejected what he said was an "unjust" ruling by the Constitutional Court that upheld the victory of President Ali Bongo in an Aug. 27 poll that he claimed had been tarnished by fraud.

"We will ensure the choice of the Gabonese people is respected. 2016 will not be 2009," Ping told supporters, referring to the contentious election that first brought Bongo to power seven years ago.