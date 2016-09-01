FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Gabon presidency accuses Ping's camp of 'coordinated attacks'
#World News
September 1, 2016 / 2:24 PM / a year ago

Gabon presidency accuses Ping's camp of 'coordinated attacks'

African Union Commission chairman Jean Ping arrives for the 18th African Union (AU) Summit in the Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 29, 2012.Noor Khamis/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - The office of Gabon's President Ali Bongo on Thursday accused the camp of his rival in a disputed election, Jean Ping, of planning "coordinated attacks on symbols of the state", after the capital Libreville erupted into rioting.

"These were not protests but coordinated acts intended to incite fear amongst the citizens who voted the 'wrong' way," the statement said, saying that security forces had in response encircled Ping's headquarters and clashed with his supporters, resulting in one death.

Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
