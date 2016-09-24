Gabon's Bongo will 'most likely' include opposition in new government

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Gabon's President Ali Bongo said on Saturday that he would seek to form a new government that would "most likely" include leading opposition figures in the wake of a contentious presidential election.
He said he was not ruling out bringing opposition leader Jean Ping, who claims he won the Aug. 27 poll and challenged the result in the Constitutional Court, into the cabinet, telling Reuters in an interview that "everything is possible".
Reporting by Edward McAllister; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson