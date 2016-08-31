FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon President Bongo wins re-election: interior minister
August 31, 2016 / 3:22 PM / a year ago

Gabon President Bongo wins re-election: interior minister

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba addresses the media at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016.Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Gabon President Ali Bongo won re-election in a hotly contested weekend election with 49.80 percent of ballots cast, according to final results announced by Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya on Wednesday.

Bongo's chief rival Jean Ping, who had already announced he won the vote, came second with 48.23 percent, Moubelet said, amid turnout of 59.46 percent of the oil producing country's roughly 600,000 voters.

Election commission members from the opposition rejected the result.

Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Mark Heinrich

