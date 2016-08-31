FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. troubled by Gabon events, urges restraint by security forces
August 31, 2016 / 4:57 PM / a year ago

U.S. troubled by Gabon events, urges restraint by security forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday it is deeply concerned about events in Gabon and urged restraint by security forces in the oil exporting nation, where official results showed Ali Bongo re-elected president despite his opponent Jean Ping having claimed victory.

"The United States is deeply concerned regarding unfolding events in Gabon. We take note of the results released by the electoral commission and urge all sides to temper their rhetoric and encourage their supporters to remain calm," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. "We also urge all security forces to act with both restraint and respect for the human rights of all Gabonese citizens."

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
