Gabon opposition supporters burn Benin embassy after leader dies
#World News
April 12, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Gabon opposition supporters burn Benin embassy after leader dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Opposition supporters in Gabon rampaged through the streets of the capital Libreville, burning cars and setting fire to the embassy of Benin, following the death on Sunday of a senior opposition figure, according to a Reuters witness.

“The embassy of Benin was completely burned,” said the witness, adding that some opposition supporters claimed that Andre Mba Obame, who died in neighboring Cameroon following a prolonged illness, had been poisoned by the government.

Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

