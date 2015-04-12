Gabon opposition supporters burn Benin embassy after leader dies

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Opposition supporters in Gabon rampaged through the streets of the capital Libreville, burning cars and setting fire to the embassy of Benin, following the death on Sunday of a senior opposition figure, according to a Reuters witness.

“The embassy of Benin was completely burned,” said the witness, adding that some opposition supporters claimed that Andre Mba Obame, who died in neighboring Cameroon following a prolonged illness, had been poisoned by the government.