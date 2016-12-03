FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Gabon postpones legislative elections citing lack of money
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

Gabon postpones legislative elections citing lack of money

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Gabon has postponed legislative elections set for Dec. 27 until next July because of a lack of money, the interior ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The decision was taken after a request by the electoral commission and the vote will now take place on July 29, 2017, with parliament extended until then, it said.

"The constitutional court has ... decided that the means invoked constitute a case of force majeure justifying the delay of the legislative elections," the statement said.

Oil-producer Gabon is set to stage the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in January and political analysts said the government appeared to want to delay the election until the event was over.

President Ali Bongo was re-elected by fewer than 6,000 votes after a poll in August that the European Union said was marked by anomalies in Bongo's stronghold province of Haut-Ogooue, where he won 95 percent on a 99.9 percent turnout.

Bongo became leader in 2009 on the death of his father, who ruled for 42 years. The win gives Bongo another seven years in office.

Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.