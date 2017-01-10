FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Gabon reshuffles cabinet, replaces oil minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
January 10, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 7 months ago

Gabon reshuffles cabinet, replaces oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - OPEC-member Gabon has replaced three ministers, including the oil minister, the government said in a statement late on Monday.

The former French colony's 220,000-barrel-per-day oil sector has long been dominated by French firm Total but U.S., Chinese and British firms have made inroads into the central African country.

Pascal Houangni Ambourouet will replace Etienne Dieudonne Ngoubou, who defended the government's interests during a year-long spat with British-based Tullow over an oilfield stake.

Noel Mboumba was named economy minister and Edgar Anicet Mboumbou Miyakou is the new budget minister.

Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.