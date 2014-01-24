FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabon's Bongo names new prime minister
#World News
January 24, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Gabon's Bongo names new prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Gabonese President Ali Bongo named the vice-president of the National Assembly Daniel Ona Ondo as his new prime minister on Friday, replacing Raymond Ndong Sima, the presidency said.

Ona Ondo, 68, who served as a minister during the 41-year rule of Ali’s father Omar Bongo, is a member of the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG).

No reason was given for the decision to replace Ndong Sima, who had served as premier for almost two years.

“I will take advantage of this weekend to chose the men and women who will form part of my government,” Ona Ondo told journalists after his appointment.

Bongo, elected in 2009 after the death of his father, will stand for re-election in 2016 in the oil-rich former French colony in the Gulf of Guinea.

Reporting by Jean-Rovys Dabany; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Emma Farge

