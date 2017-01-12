FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Shell oil workers in Gabon begin 'unlimited' strike on Thursday
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 12, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 7 months ago

Shell oil workers in Gabon begin 'unlimited' strike on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Shell oil and gas sign is pictured near Nowshera, Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province September 8, 2010.Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell workers in Gabon began on Thursday an "unlimited" strike at all the company's operations in the Central African OPEC member country, the workers' union wrote in a letter to employees.

Shell is trying to sell its Gabon assets, which one source estimated could be worth $700 million, leaving workers worried about layoffs or being moved to new locations, the union said.

The national union of petroleum employees (ONEP) said the strike "will cover all of Shell Gabon's operations (Libreville, Port-Gentil, Gamba Rabi, Koula and Toucan)."

There was no immediate response from Shell, and it was not clear if oil production was impacted.

The union demanded in December that all Shell Gabon employees be transferred to whichever company takes on Shell's assets, and that no redundancies are made for economic reasons within five years of the deal.

Gabon is Africa's fourth largest oil producer with an output of around 220,000 barrels per day dominated by international oil majors Total and Shell.

Reporting by Wilfried Obangome; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier and Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.