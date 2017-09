East satellite captured tropical storm Gabrielle in this image on September 5, 2013, courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA GOES Project/Handout

Sept 5 - Gabrielle has been downgraded to a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest bulletin.

The depression was located about 80 miles south-southeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.