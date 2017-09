(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gabrielle has become stronger than previously estimated, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Tuesday.

The storm was about 95 miles south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kmph), the NHC said.

Gabrielle is expected to pass over or near Bermuda on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecasters said.