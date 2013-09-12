FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gabrielle weakens to tropical depression: NHC
#Environment
September 12, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

Gabrielle weakens to tropical depression: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tropical storm Humberto (lower R) and the remnants of tropical storm Gabrielle near the Bahamas are shown in this image provided by NOAA's GOES-East satellite and captured September 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA GOES Project/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Gabrielle, which had regenerated into a tropical storm south of Bermuda, has now weakened into a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin late on Wednesday.

The storm system was packing maximum sustained winds near 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.

“The center of Gabrielle will continue moving away from Bermuda, remain well offshore of the U.S. east coast and approach Nova Scotia Friday evening.” the NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
