Brazil builder Gafisa cuts back after rough 2011

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA (GFSA3.SA) laid out more timid plans for 2012 after reporting a steep loss last year as the company struggled with delays, cancellations and cost overruns.

The builder said it plans to launch new projects worth between 2.7 billion reais ($1.5 billion) and 3.3 billion reais this year, projecting a second year of slowing growth after launching a portfolio worth 3.53 billion reais in 2011.

Gafisa said the estimates followed a decision to cut back in regions and income segments where projects were running over budget. The company reported a series of charges and provisions in its full-year results related to cost overruns, potential fines for late deliveries and sales canceled on credit concerns.

The company posted a net loss of 1.093 billion reais ($599 million) in 2011, according to preliminary results released late on Sunday. Gafisa said it will release audited results on April 9 with details of fourth-quarter operations.

Gafisa shares tumbled to 3.93 reais on Monday, their lowest level since December 2008, before paring losses to 4.14 reais, down 4 percent, in Sao Paulo trading.

“The figures reflect the continuous deterioration of Gafisa’s results as a great part of the necessary adjustments were left for the end of the year,” said real estate analyst Guilherme Rocha of Credit Suisse Group. An uncertain outlook and rising debt levels should make investors cautious on the stock, he added.

Gafisa’s struggles highlight the scramble by many Brazilian builders to shift away from ambitious growth plans after a sharp slowdown and surging construction costs hammered profit margins last year.

Chief Executive Alceu Duilio Calciolari said he did not expect any more charges and provisions resulting from the company’s strategic shift.

“All the other expenses we see possibly impacting 2012 were provisioned for in 2011,” he told analysts on a Monday conference call. “There are no more adjustments that we know of that could have an impact in 2012.”

Management also said the company’s liquid assets and cash generation are enough to meet obligations and execute plans, allaying concerns about net debt now equal to 1.18 times equity.

Gafisa aims to generate an operating cash flow between 500 million reais and 700 million reais this year.

Still, weak results may stoke expectations of an impending takeover, analysts said. In February, Gafisa turned down an offer from U.S. buyout tycoon Sam Zell’s Equity International and local private equity firm GP Investimentos.

($1 = 1.8243 Brazilian reais)