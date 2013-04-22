FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galapagos says discovers breast cancer drug candidate
April 22, 2013 / 5:50 AM / in 4 years

Galapagos says discovers breast cancer drug candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian pharmaceutical company Galapagos said on Monday it had discovered a possible drug to treat breast cancer and expected to start first clinical trials in humans within a year.

The company, which has a series of alliances for its pipeline of drug candidates, said in a statement that GLPG1790 had shown high activity against breast tumors that were ‘triple-negative’ - lacking oestrogen, progesterone or HER2 receptors.

Galapagos said the triple-negative breast cancer accounted for a fifth of breast cancers, usually affected young women, and lacked available targeted drugs.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

