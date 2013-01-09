Galapagos secures milestone payment from GSK

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian biopharmaceutical company Galapagos said on Wednesday it had delivered a fifth pre-clinical drug candidate to GlaxoSmithKline, triggering a milestone payment.
Galapagos did not specify the amount of the payment, which is the result of 2006 alliance signed by the two companies related to medicines to fight immuno-inflammatory diseases.
According to the companies’ agreement, Galapagos has the potential to receive more than 200 million euros in total milestone payments, plus up to double-digit percentage royalties.
