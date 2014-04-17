FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galapagos, GSK successfully conclude phase 2a study of skin disease drug
#Health News
April 17, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Galapagos, GSK successfully conclude phase 2a study of skin disease drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The GlaxoSmithKline building is pictured in Hounslow, west London June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian biotech group Galapagos NV on Thursday said it has successfully concluded the phase 2a study of a skin disease drug it is developing with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Galapagos tested drug GSK2586184 on 66 patients with chronic psoriasis and observed a 75 percent improvement in significantly more patients than in the placebo group.

GSK, which owns the drug’s commercial rights, will decide whether to proceed with clinical trials, Galapagos said in a statement.

Galapagos said it could receive a milestone payment of up to 34 million euros ($46.94 million) as well as double-digit royalties as the program proceeds towards commercialization.

($1 = 0.7243 Euros)

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
