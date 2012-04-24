Macau Galaxy shareholder sells $141 million stake: source

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An undisclosed institutional investor in Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Ltd (0027.HK) sold about $141 million stake in the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A block of 50 million shares was sold at HK$21.80, a discount of nearly 4 percent to Galaxy’s last traded price, the source said. The shares were offered in a range of HK$21.70-21.90 each.

Citigroup (C.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) were the joint book runner, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media.