FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Galectin shares jump on analyst report
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 25, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

Galectin shares jump on analyst report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT.O) rose as much as 31 percent after an analyst at independent research firm Aegis Capital initiated coverage of the stock with a “buy” rating and set a target price nearly three-times its Tuesday’s close.

Aegis Capital analyst Raghuram Selvaraju set a 18-month price target of $7 on the stock, which was trading up 25 percent at $3.12 Wednesday afternoon on the Nasdaq.

Galectin shares had already doubled this week after the company received a patent related to its experimental treatment for fibrosis -- scarring of the liver associated with chronic liver disease.

“Given the high unmet need in liver fibrosis, we believe peak global sales for a drug that can reverse fibrosis could be $1.7 billion in 2020,” Selvaraju said in a note to clients.

The treatment, GR-MD-02, is currently being evaluated in animal studies.

“In our opinion, there is very strong pre-clinical proof that the company’s drugs can reverse liver fibrosis,” the analyst said.

The company, which changed its name from Pro-Pharma in May 2011, is also testing the compound as a possible treatment for post-transplant fibrosis.

Galectin aims to file an investigational new drug application with U.S. health regulators by 2012-end that will allow it to begin human studies in patients with fatty liver disease.

Selvaraju expects the company to begin an early-stage trial in liver fibrosis patients in early 2013, and expects to see mid-stage trial data by early 2014.

Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.