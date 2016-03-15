Galenica chairman says Sprint likely to exit holding: paper

ZURICH (Reuters) - The largest investor in Swiss drugmaker Galenica GALN.S is likely to sell its stake soon as the company splits into two separate, publicly listed units, a Swiss newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Galenica’s chairman.

Sprint Investments 2 GmbH, which holds 25 percent of Galenica’s stock, is looking to exit, Galenica Chairman Etienne Jornod said on the sidelines of an earnings press conference, Finanz und Wirtschaft reported.

Sprint is overseen by Stefano Pessina, who is the largest investor in Walgreen’s drugstore owner Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O) with Kohlberg Kravis & Co.

Jornod said Pessina recently told him that he had signed over decision-making authority to sell Sprint’s holding in Galenica to Kohlberg Kravis.

Pessina has been on Galenica’s board for 16 years.

When Sprint exits, Jornod said, he would prefer that either a family investor that is strategically active or a company that can add new business areas to step in as a new shareholder, the paper reported.

Galenica reported on Tuesday that its 2015 net profit before deduction of minority interests rose by 18.6 pct to 370.0 million Swiss francs ($374.68 million) and by 5.8 pct to 301.1 million Swiss francs after deduction of minority interests.

Jornod said in December 2015 that the company would be divided in the fourth quarter this year, with the objective of developing the two business units, Vifor Pharma and Galenica Sante, into two independent listed companies‍.​