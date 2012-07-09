FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galenica's kidney drug meets endpoint in trial
July 9, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Galenica's kidney drug meets endpoint in trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss healthcare company Galenica said on Monday that its kidney drug PA21 successfully met primary and secondary endpoints in a late-stage trial, paving the way for regulatory filings in the United States, Europe and Switzerland.

Results of the six-month phase III study found that maintenance doses of PA21 were superior in sustaining the phosphate-lowering effect in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis versus a PA21 inactive low dose.

The company plans to submit PA21, which it developed in collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care, for regulatory approval in the fourth-quarter of 2012.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

