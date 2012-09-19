FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Galeries Lafayette sells LaSer stake to BNP Paribas
September 19, 2012 / 6:35 PM / 5 years ago

Galeries Lafayette sells LaSer stake to BNP Paribas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French unlisted department store group Galeries Lafayette has agreed to sell its half of loss-making consumer credit company LaSer Cofinoga to joint venture partner BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), it said on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at simplifying the ownership structure of LaSer over the long term while Galeries Lafayette wants to concentrate on expanding its store chain through acquisitions, particularly in China.

“Galeries Lafayette group plans to continue its commercial agreement with LaSer over the very long-term and remain its favored partner,” Galeries Lafayette said.

The head of Galeries Lafayette said in July that the gloomy economic climate had weighed on LaSer, which is restructuring, and that it should post a loss this year before recovering in 2013.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
