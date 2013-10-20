FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Galfar says MD resumes work after questioning
October 20, 2013 / 6:49 AM / in 4 years

Oman's Galfar says MD resumes work after questioning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman’s Galfar Engineering and Contracting GECS.OM said on Sunday that its managing director had resumed work after being questioned by authorities.

On October 10, Galfar had said its managing director was called for questioning by “concerned authorities”; it did not provide the name of the executive or any additional details, such as why the executive was questioned.

Its brief statement on Sunday did not give any further information.

Galfar is a major construction company in Oman and has worked on several key projects in the Gulf state. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

