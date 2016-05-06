FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's BTG buys tumor freezing company Galil Medical
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 6, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Britain's BTG buys tumor freezing company Galil Medical

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British healthcare group BTG (BTG.L) said is had agreed to buy Galil Medical, a U.S. company that makes cryoablation products to treat Kidney and other cancers by freezing and destroying tumors, for an initial cash payment of $84.5 million.

BTG said Galil’s technology expanded its existing portfolio of interventional cancer treatments, including beads used to advance the treatment of liver tumors, and it expected the deal to boost its earnings in the first full year of ownership.

Privately owned Galil Medical, which is based in Arden Hills, Minnesota, makes and sells cryoablation systems and needles, which inject compressed argon gas into the body to freeze tumors.

The technology has been approved in the U.S. to treat kidney and other cancers, BTG said in a statement on Friday.

The British company said it had also agreed to pay up to $25.5 million in future payments depending on regulatory and commercial milestones in the period until the end of 2018.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
