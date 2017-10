View of a petrol station of GALP company near Lisbon February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LONDON (Reuters) - Portuguese oil company Galp Energia has a project breakeven price below $30 a barrel, making it one of the lowest cost producers in the industry, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“Our projects breakeven price is below $30 a barrel and we have room to improve,” said Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva at Galp’s capital markets day in London.

Brent crude oil prices are currently trading at around $39 a barrel.