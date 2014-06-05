FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss asset manager GAM buys U.S. firm Singleterry Mansley
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 5, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss asset manager GAM buys U.S. firm Singleterry Mansley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager GAM Holding has agreed to buy Singleterry Mansley Asset Management, a United States-based mortgage and asset-backed securities firm.

Zurich-based GAM said on Thursday that it hopes to complete the deal in June, taking over Singleterry Mansley’s $397 million of assets under management.

GAM expects the deal to cost no more than $10 million over five years. It said there will be a small cash payment upfront, with a large chunk of future revenues generated from existing Singleterry Mansley clients also part of the deal.

The purchase is GAM’s first since a similar deal in 2012 to acquire Arkos, a Swiss firm offering absolute-return funds.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.