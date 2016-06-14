FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Swiss money manager GAM sees 50 percent drop in first half pre-tax profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss money manager GAM Holding on Tuesday warned it expects a roughly 50 percent year-on-year fall in first-half underlying profit before tax, mainly due to a drop-off in performance fees.

Zurich-based GAM posted underlying profit before tax of 101.5 million Swiss francs ($105.3 million) for the first six months of 2015.

Underlying profit after tax for the first half is also expected to fall by around half compared to the year-ago period, the company said.

Performance fees for the first half of the year are expected to fall to around 1 million francs from 44.1 million francs for the same period in 2015.

"Net management fees and commissions are also expected to decline, mainly driven by lower average assets under management and a slight reduction in the average management fee margin," the company said in a statement.

"These effects will be partially offset by a reduction in personnel expenses and ongoing cost control."

GAM will report half-year results on Aug. 3.

Shares in GAM are down 31.4 percent in 2016.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
