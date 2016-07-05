Gambia sacks 27 government officials accused of corruption

BANJUL (Reuters) - Authorities in Gambia have sacked 27 government officials including 10 permanent secretaries on suspicion of having fraudulently acquired official cars and other items, state television said on Tuesday.

The officials are being investigated by the National Intelligence Agency, a government source said.

President Yahya Jammeh has ruled Gambia, a small country almost encircled by Senegal, for two decades since seizing power in a bloodless coup.

Gambia is due to hold elections in December, when Jammeh will run for a fifth term.