a year ago
Gambia sacks 27 government officials accused of corruption
#World News
July 5, 2016 / 11:58 PM / a year ago

Gambia sacks 27 government officials accused of corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANJUL (Reuters) - Authorities in Gambia have sacked 27 government officials including 10 permanent secretaries on suspicion of having fraudulently acquired official cars and other items, state television said on Tuesday.

The officials are being investigated by the National Intelligence Agency, a government source said.

President Yahya Jammeh has ruled Gambia, a small country almost encircled by Senegal, for two decades since seizing power in a bloodless coup.

Gambia is due to hold elections in December, when Jammeh will run for a fifth term.

Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
