FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
EU says refused access to observe Gambia's December 1 election
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 18, 2016 / 6:08 PM / 9 months ago

EU says refused access to observe Gambia's December 1 election

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh arrives to the opening of the 48th ordinary session of ECOWAS Authority of Head of States and Government in Abuja, Nigeria, December 16, 2015Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Gambian authorities have refused the European Union access to observe upcoming elections, an EU spokesman said on Friday, amid concerns about the fairness of the voting process in the tiny West African nation.

The EU had been ready to deploy a small team to provide what it described as a "technical assessment" of the Dec. 1 vote. An EU source said that Gambia's election commission had signaled last week a willingness to allow the EU to participate, as it had done in the previous election in 2011.

"We have been informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Gambia that the mission was not accepted," the spokesman said.

A Gambian government spokesman did not respond to repeated requests for comment. An official at the electoral commission told Reuters that African Union observers had been accredited to attend the elections.

President Yahya Jammeh and opposition leaders have begun two weeks of final campaigning across the former British colony.

Eight opposition parties have rallied behind one candidate, businessman Adama Barrow, in a bid to end Jammeh's 22-year rule, which activists and diplomats say has been marred by human rights abuses and repression.

Jammeh said last week all observers were welcome to come and observe "the credibility of the electoral process".

Visiting Gambia last week, the top U.N. regional official for West Africa, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, called for transparency and a "level playing field" for the vote.

At the last election in 2011, regional African bloc ECOWAS refused to send observers, citing intimidation of the opposition and the electorate.

Worries have been stoked this year by the treatment of opposition politicians. Nearly 50 protesters were arrested in April and May, including UDP party leader Ousainu Darboe and at least 18 other senior members. Two have since died during their detention.

Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier and Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.