8 months ago
Gambia military takes over offices of electoral commission
#World News
December 13, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 8 months ago

Gambia military takes over offices of electoral commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambia's security forces entered the building of the Independent Electoral Commission on Tuesday morning, instructed its chairman to leave and have since barred other employees from entering, the chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai, told Reuters.

"The military came to my office and said I am not to touch anything and told me to leave," he said. "I am worried for my safety."

West African heads of state began arriving in the country on Tuesday to try to convince long-ruling President Yahya Jammeh to relinquish power after losing an election this month.

Reporting by Edward McAllister; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet

