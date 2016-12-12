FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Liberia's Johnson Sirleaf to lead mediation delegation to Gambia
December 12, 2016 / 1:32 PM / 8 months ago

Liberia's Johnson Sirleaf to lead mediation delegation to Gambia

Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf attends a Reuters interview ahead of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Summit in the capital Nairobi December 14, 2015.Noor Khamis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANJUL (Reuters) - Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will lead a delegation on Tuesday to mediate in Gambia, and representing the United Nations, African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS, Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow said.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Barrow said he wanted to see an "expedited transitional period" leading to a handover of power from outgoing President Yahya Jammeh. He also said he had no official security and was "exposed".

Reporting by Edward McAllister; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by John Stonestreet

