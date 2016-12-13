Nigerian President says Gambia's Jammeh was receptive to mediators

BANJUL (Reuters) - Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh had been very receptive to a delegation of West African leaders who were expected to urge the long-ruling leader to step aside following a poll defeat.

Asked if Jammeh had been receptive, he told reporters shortly after the meeting: "Yes, very much so."

Earlier on Tuesday, Gambia's security forces entered the building of the Independent Electoral Commission, instructed its chairman to leave and have since barred other employees from entering, the chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai, told Reuters.