8 months ago
Senegal calls for U.N. Security Council meeting over Gambia
#World News
December 10, 2016 / 12:51 AM / 8 months ago

Senegal calls for U.N. Security Council meeting over Gambia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal on Saturday called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council after Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh announced he was rejecting the results of a Dec. 1 election which he lost to President-elect Adama Barrow.

Senegal's Foreign Minister, Mankeur Ndiaye, speaking on television station TFM, also asked Jammeh to respect the election verdict and "solemnly" warned him not to harm Senegal's interests or its citizens in the West African country. Senegal is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, G Crosse

