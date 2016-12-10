FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.N. Security Council condemns Gambia's Jammeh, urges restraint
#World News
December 10, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 8 months ago

U.N. Security Council condemns Gambia's Jammeh, urges restraint

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh, smiles during a rally in Banjul, Gambia, November 29, 2016.Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Saturday condemned Gambia President Yahya Jammeh's rejection of election results announced last week that saw him lose power after 22 years, and it urged all parties to refrain from violence.

"(Security Council members) called on him to respect the choice of the sovereign People of The Gambia, as he did on 2 December 2016, and to transfer, without condition and undue delay, power to the President-elect, Mr. Adama Barrow," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson

