U.N. chief condemns army takeover of Gambia elections commission

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned on Wednesday the takeover of Gambia's elections commission headquarters by soldiers and called for them to vacate the building immediately, a spokesman said.

"He condemns this outrageous act of disrespect of the will of the Gambian people and defiance towards the international community at a time when a high-level ... delegation was in the country to broker a peaceful transfer of power," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.