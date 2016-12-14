FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2016 / 1:59 PM / 8 months ago

U.N. chief condemns army takeover of Gambia elections commission

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon speaks before the swearing-in of Secretary-General-designate Mr. Antonio Guterres of Portugal at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., December 12, 2016.Lucas Jackson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned on Wednesday the takeover of Gambia's elections commission headquarters by soldiers and called for them to vacate the building immediately, a spokesman said.

"He condemns this outrageous act of disrespect of the will of the Gambian people and defiance towards the international community at a time when a high-level ... delegation was in the country to broker a peaceful transfer of power," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge

