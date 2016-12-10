U.S. condemns Gambian President Jammeh's rejection of election results

DAKAR (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned a statement from Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh rejecting the result of a Dec. 1 election that spelled the end of his 22-year rule.

Jammeh had initially accepted the result and called his opponent Adama Barrow to concede defeat on state television.

"This action is a reprehensible and unacceptable breach of faith with the people of The Gambia and an egregious attempt to undermine a credible election process and remain in power illegitimately," said Mark Toner, deputy spokesman at the U.S. Department of State.