DAKAR (Reuters) - Gambia's longtime leader Yahya Jammeh, who lost a December election but refused to recognize the result, has agreed to step down and go into exile, a close advisor to new President Adama Barrow told Reuters.

Mai Ahmad Fatty was shown a tweet from a Twitter account purported to belong to Barrow stating that Jammeh had agreed to the deal and was asked if it was authentic. "That is correct," he said.