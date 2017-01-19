FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Gambian president calls for support to enforce people's will
January 19, 2017 / 5:47 PM / 7 months ago

New Gambian president calls for support to enforce people's will

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - New Gambian President Adama Barrow called in his inauguration speech on Thursday for West African regional bloc ECOWAS, the African Union and United Nations to "support the government and people of the Gambia in enforcing their will".

Hundreds of regional troops have deployed to the Gambian border, prepared to back Barrow in a showdown with incumbent Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down despite his December election loss.

Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Mark Heinrich

