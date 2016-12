BANJUL Gambia's Chief Justice said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court would hear a legal challenge on Jan. 10 from President Yahya Jammeh's ruling party which seeks to overturn the result of an election he lost this month.

Gambia has no sitting Supreme Court but Emmanuel O. Fagbenle said that judges from Nigeria and Sierra Leone had been appointed to hear the case.

