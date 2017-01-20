Gambia's Jammeh asks for extension of deadline for him to leave power

BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambia's longtime leader Yahya Jammeh has asked the West African bloc ECOWAS for an extension of a midday deadline for him to leave power until 4 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), government sources said on Friday.

Guinea's President Alpha Conde and Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in the Gambian capital Banjul on Friday for last-ditch talks with Jammeh, witnesses said. It was not clear whether Jammeh intended to step down.