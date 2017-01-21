FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gambia's Jammeh flies into exile after leaving power
January 21, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 7 months ago

Gambia's Jammeh flies into exile after leaving power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambia's former leader Yahya Jammeh flew out of the capital Banjul on Saturday and into exile after stepping down from power, a Reuters witness and mediators said.

The authoritarian leader took power in a 1994 coup and stepped down overnight in the face of pressure from West African armies that entered Gambia to force him to recognize that he lost an election in December to President Adama Barrow.

Reporting by Tim Cocks and Lamin Jahateh; writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by David Clarke

