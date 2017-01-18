FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Ghana to deploy 205 combat troops to regional force for Gambia - president
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 18, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 7 months ago

Ghana to deploy 205 combat troops to regional force for Gambia - president

FILE PHOTO - Gambia's President Al Hadji Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island September 27, 2009.Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana is sending 205 combat troops to Gambia for the regional mission aiming to deploy if President Yahya Jammeh does not step aside when his mandate ends at midnight, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The objective is to create an enabling environment ... (to) facilitate the inauguration of the President-Elect, Adama Barrow, on Thursday, January 19, 2017," Akufo-Addo said, referring to the winner of December's election.

Nigeria and Senegal have also deployed soldiers to the force.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tim Cocks

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.