Guinea, Mauritania leaders head to Gambia for talks with Jammeh

NOUAKCHOTT (Reuters) - The leaders of Guinea and Mauritania headed for Gambia on Friday for talks with longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh ahead of a 1200 deadline for him to leave power or face an advance by regional forces on the capital.

Guinea's President Alpha Conde and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz left the main airport in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania, at 11:05 local time (1105 GMT), the source said.