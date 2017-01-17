FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West African states prepare Gambia intervention unless Jammeh quits-source
January 17, 2017 / 9:36 AM / 7 months ago

West African states prepare Gambia intervention unless Jammeh quits-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian and other West African countries are preparing a joint force to intervene militarily in Gambia if President Yahya Jammeh does not hand over power, a Nigerian military source said on Tuesday.

"A decision has been taken that he will not remain president of Gambia at the expiration of his tenure," the source said, referring to Jammeh.

Jammeh lost a Dec. 1 vote to president-elect Adama Barrow who is due to be sworn in on Thursday. Jammeh conceded defeat but now says he will not step down.

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dominic Evans

