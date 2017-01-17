Gambia's Jammeh says state of emergency will prevent power vacuum

BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambian President Yahya Jammeh said a state of emergency announced on Tuesday would prevent a power vacuum while the supreme court decides on his petition challenging opposition leader Adama Barrow's victory in a Dec. 1 election.

The statement read on state television suggests the veteran leader will stay in power beyond Thursday, when Barrow is due to be sworn in as president. Regional leaders threaten military intervention if Jammeh does not step down.